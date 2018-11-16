Crime
2 men charged after several thefts from vehicles reported in Essa Township

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Two men have been charged after police received several complaints of thefts from vehicles in Essa Township.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on Tuesday officers received a report of prowlers in the Angus area.

Police say officers patrolled the area and arrested a suspect.

A short while later, officers say a second suspect who fled the area on foot was located and arrested.

Police say 35-year-old Brian Partridge and 37-year-old Kevin Mason both from Essa Township have been charged with 29 counts of prowl by night and theft from vehicle.

According to police, both men were held pending a bail hearing at a court in Barrie on Wednesday.

