Rick Zamperin: The two teams who will compete for the Grey Cup will be…

Who’s going to win the CFL’s Eastern and Western Finals?

Forget about flipping a coin, I am going with my gut to predict the winners of this Sunday’s games.

In Ottawa, the Redblacks will host the Tiger-Cats after beating Hamilton in all three of their meetings in 2018.

Out west, the Calgary Stampeders entertain the Winnipeg Blue Bombers who split their regular season series — each winning on home soil.

So, who is going to win?

At this time of the year, every team’s best players have to rise to the occasion, but as we’ve seen in the past, that doesn’t always happen for one reason or another, and it can be frustrating for fans.

Let’s face it, a trip to the Grey Cup will likely rest on how all four starting quarterbacks perform on Sunday.

Ottawa’s Trevor Harris, Hamilton’s Jeremiah Masoli, Calgary’s Bo Levi Mitchell, and Winnipeg’s Matt Nichols have all the tools they need to win the big game, but odds are there are going to be a couple of mistakes made or some opportunities lost.

It sounds vague, but it’s true — the two teams that make the fewest mistakes and capitalize on their chances will play in Edmonton on Nov. 25.

Which two teams will get there?

Back to my gut, which has been fairly accurate of late, I’d love to see Hamilton versus Winnipeg but I’m envisioning the Tiger-Cats winning the East and the Stamps conquering the West.

Either way, I hope you enjoy the games.