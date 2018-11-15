Woman sentenced for trying to steal family dog in central Alberta

A former British Columbia woman who tried to steal an Alberta family’s dog by posing as an animal control officer has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Karin Adams, who is 46, appeared in Red Deer provincial court on Wednesday via closed-circuit television from the Calgary Remand Centre and pleaded guilty to personation, criminal harassment and breaching a court order.

Watch below: (From July 19) The owner of a dog that was seized along with seven others in an Innisfail motel room is warning others to make sure you know who you plan to re-home your pet to. Joel Senick reports.

The judge accepted a joint submission from the Crown and defence for the 90-day sentence, which has been covered by time already served.

Adams also faces three years of probation which prohibits her from owning or living with animals.

Court heard Adams posed as an animal control officer at a home in Innisfail, Alta., in July and asked a woman who was gardening if her black Labrador was spayed or neutered.

Adams then threatened to return and kick in the door to retrieve the dog.

–With files from rdnewsNOW