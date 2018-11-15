Woman charged in connection with death investigation in Grey County

A woman has been charged in connection with a death investigation in Grey County, police say.

According to Grey County OPP, on July 18, 2017, officers and Grey County Emergency Medical Services received a report that a woman undergoing opioid withdrawal treatment was in medical distress.

Police say the woman, 23-year-old Danielle Barham from the Township of Georgian Bluffs, was transported to a hospital in Owen Sound where she was pronounced dead on July 20, 2017.

Officers say on Wednesday, 41-year-old Jessica Morrison was arrested at Pearson International Airport in Toronto in connection with the investigation.

According to police, Morrison has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, six counts of trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of selling a prescription drug recklessly.

Officers say the accused was released from custody on Thursday and is scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound on Dec. 13.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-3010-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).