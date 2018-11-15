Guelph Storm trade Mason Primeau to North Bay

The Guelph Storm have traded forward Mason Primeau to the North Bay Battalion, the team announced on Thursday.

Guelph received two second-round picks in the OHL Priority Selection in 2020 and 2022 in exchange for the 17-year-old.

Primeau had three goals and four assists in 20 games for the Storm this year.

“I think clearly Mason was looking for an opportunity that, unfortunately, we weren’t able to provide at this particular time,” said George Burnett, Storm’s head coach and general manager.

“Everybody wants to play more, whether you’re young or old,” he added. “We dealt with it as best as we possibly could and we wish him well.”

BELOW: George Burnett speaks with Storm play-by-play host Larry Mellott about the Mason Primeau trade

Primeau is six feet five inches and weighs 182 pounds. He eligible for the upcoming NHL Entry Draft.

The Battalion said he is expected to play Thursday night against the Barrie Colts.

Primeau’s father, Wayne, played 774 NHL games over 13 seasons.