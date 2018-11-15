Canada
Hamilton firefighters collecting food, toy donations

Hamilton firefighters have kicked off their toy and food drive.

For the next few weeks, Hamilton volunteer firefighters from Stoney Creek/Winona, Glanbrook, Waterdown and Ancaster fire stations, are planning their annual Christmas food and toy drives.

Fire trucks will be driving through local neighbourhoods to pick up donations of non-perishable food items, starting this Saturday.

This is the 22nd year that volunteer firefighters have organized the event.

All donations received will be taken to the local food bank, which will distribute them to individuals and families within the community.

To find out when the firefighters will be collecting donations in your neighbourhood, click here.

