Solve this mystery, help Ontario police

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help in solving the death of a man in 2016.

Police say the man, who was found dead on the coast of Lake Superior near Montreal River Harbour, has not been identified.

Police posted a Youtube video explaining what little details they know about him and asked the public for help identifying him.

“Help us identify this man. You may have met him at some point in your life and can recognize the items in these photos. You could be the key,” said Insp. Tin Chalk, of the OPP’s counter exploitation and missing persons section.

The man was found wearing a backpack containing a lighter, a hatchet, a flashlight and a tent.

The two-year unsolved mystery has police asking people to contact Crime Stoppers or to email the OPP.