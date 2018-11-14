Canada
November 14, 2018 4:17 pm

Brantford police searching for missing woman

By Reporter  900 CHML
Police say Kenya Tangorra was last seen Tuesday morning in the area of Memorial Drive.

Police say Kenya Tangorra was last seen Tuesday morning in the area of Memorial Drive.

A A

A 21-year-old woman has been reported missing in Brantford.

READ MORE: Hamilton man accused of trying to burn down building

Brantford Police say Kenya Tangorra was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Memorial Drive.

Police want to confirm her well-being.

Kenya is described as a Hispanic female, five feet, 120 pounds, with long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

READ MORE: Brampton couple killed in Brantford plane crash

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brantford
HamOnt
Kenya Tangorra
Missing
Police
reported
Search
wellbeing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News