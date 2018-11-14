Brantford police searching for missing woman
A 21-year-old woman has been reported missing in Brantford.
Brantford Police say Kenya Tangorra was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Memorial Drive.
Police want to confirm her well-being.
Kenya is described as a Hispanic female, five feet, 120 pounds, with long dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.
