Brantford police searching for missing woman

A 21-year-old woman has been reported missing in Brantford.

Brantford Police say Kenya Tangorra was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Memorial Drive.

Police want to confirm her well-being.

Kenya is described as a Hispanic female, five feet, 120 pounds, with long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

