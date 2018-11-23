Those Old Radio Shows – Nov. 23 & 24
Friday, Nov. 23:
Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Ep. 126 The Iron Chancellor; 21st Precinct – The Shotgun
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Devil and Miss Jones
Hour 3: My Favourite Husband – Girls Play Baseball; Father Knows Best – An Efficient House
Hour 4: Bold Venture – The Chaney Wedding; Suspense – One Way Street
Saturday, Nov. 24:
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Ep. 83 Knockout; Jack Benny – Violin Lessons
Hour 2: Boston Blackie – Freighter Crew Mutiny; Six Shooter – A Friend in Need
Hour 3: Ozzie and Harriett – The Dance Lesson; Scarlet Queen – The Boston Geisha and Chesapeake Bay
Hour 4: Cisco Kid – The Hondo Boys; Calling All Cars – Body on the Promenade Deck
Hour 5: Theater Five – A House of Cards; Jeff Regan – The Man in Black
