Old Radio
November 23, 2018 5:57 am

Those Old Radio Shows – Nov. 23 & 24

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
A A

Friday, Nov. 23:

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Ep. 126 The Iron Chancellor; 21st Precinct – The Shotgun
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Devil and Miss Jones
Hour 3: My Favourite Husband – Girls Play Baseball; Father Knows Best – An Efficient House
Hour 4: Bold Venture – The Chaney Wedding; Suspense – One Way Street

Saturday, Nov. 24:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Ep. 83 Knockout; Jack Benny – Violin Lessons
Hour 2: Boston Blackie – Freighter Crew Mutiny; Six Shooter – A Friend in Need
Hour 3: Ozzie and Harriett – The Dance Lesson; Scarlet Queen – The Boston Geisha and Chesapeake Bay
Hour 4: Cisco Kid – The Hondo Boys; Calling All Cars – Body on the Promenade Deck
Hour 5: Theater Five – A House of Cards; Jeff Regan – The Man in Black

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Old Radio
old radio plays
Old Radio Shows
Old Time Radio
old time radio shows
radio plays
those old radio shows
vintage radio

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News