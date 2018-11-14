Talk to the Experts
Nov. 17 – Heart Fit Clinic

Heart Fit Clinic will be on Talk to the Experts this weekend.

Do you suffer from Heart Disease or Angina? Are you taking substantial heart medication? Are you having heart surgery AGAIN!
ECP could help!

This weekend on Talk to the Experts, Daryl Hooke is joined by Heart Fit Clinic to learn more about. External Counterpulsation. ECP is a non-invasive treatment for heart disease, artery blockage, angina, or heart failure.

It’s also useful in the treatment of diabetes, hypertension, and circulation disorders including erectile dysfunction.

That’s this Saturday at 11 a.m., only on 630 CHED.

