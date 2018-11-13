Cracks found on south perimeter bridge

The discovery of surface cracks has resulted in a bridge on the south perimeter down to one westbound lane.

Manitoba Infrastructure made the announcement saying that the bridge over the Red River is closed for inspection after the detection of cracks in the concrete.

Manitoba Assistant Deputy Minister of Structures, Ruth Eden tells 680 CJOB this bridge has had work done in the past few years.

The province says the detailed inspection and assessment of the lane is being conducted to determine the necessary repairs.

A time frame for reopening is unknown as of right now.