November 13, 2018 5:51 pm
Updated: November 13, 2018 5:52 pm

Police find fentanyl after two people arrested in north Regina

Regina Police Service were called to the north end of Regina for the report of a stolen vehicle.

Regina Police Service found fentanyl when recovering a stolen vehicle in Regina’s north end.

An off-duty officer saw a vehicle which was recently reported stolen parked in the 6100-block of Rochdale Boulevard.

Police said they arrested a man and a woman, and a search of the vehicle revealed a large amount of stolen property allegedly from two break and enters on Marigold Drive.

Also, a substance which is believed to be fentanyl was found in possession of the woman, police said.

Thirty-seven year-old Mark Timothy Popowich and 36-year-old Crystal Ann Tumak, both of Regina, are facing several charges.

Both made their first court appearance on Nov. 13 at 9:30 a.m.

Global News