Police find fentanyl after two people arrested in north Regina
Regina Police Service found fentanyl when recovering a stolen vehicle in Regina’s north end.
An off-duty officer saw a vehicle which was recently reported stolen parked in the 6100-block of Rochdale Boulevard.
Police said they arrested a man and a woman, and a search of the vehicle revealed a large amount of stolen property allegedly from two break and enters on Marigold Drive.
READ MORE: Regina police issues warning after powder tests positive for fentanyl and carfentanil
Also, a substance which is believed to be fentanyl was found in possession of the woman, police said.
Thirty-seven year-old Mark Timothy Popowich and 36-year-old Crystal Ann Tumak, both of Regina, are facing several charges.
Both made their first court appearance on Nov. 13 at 9:30 a.m.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.