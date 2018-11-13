Kelowna RCMP release photos of commercial break-in suspects

Police in Kelowna are requesting public assistance regarding a recent break-in where thousands of dollars of industrial equipment was stolen.

On Tuesday, RCMP released images of the break-in, which took place on Wednesday, October 24th at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Crowley Avenue. According to police, two masked men cut the padlock to the gate of the fenced compound and stole several hydraulic pieces totaling $50,000.

Photograph of two of the pieces of industrial equipment allegedly stolen by the two masked suspects.

Photographs taken from video surveillance footage which show the two masked suspects walking around the fenced commercial compound.

“Police have since obtained video surveillance footage from the impacted business which shows the two masked suspects and the suspect vehicle, that appears to be a two-tone black Ford F350, 4×4, Super Duty, long box pickup truck,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Investigators are now releasing images taken from that video surveillance footage in an effort to identify their suspects, and recover the stolen property.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.