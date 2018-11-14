Linwood company fined $150K for July 2017 incident which killed child

A company in Linwood, Ont., has been fined $150,000 for a 2017 offence in which a bundle of steel tubing fell onto a child, killing the child instantly.

The fines were issued after J.M. Lahman Manufacturing Inc. pleaded guilty in a Kitchener courtroom on Tuesday, according to a release from the Ministry of Labour.

A supervisor who worked in the factory was on site with two children on July 6, 2017.

The release says that one of the children was wandering freely through the aisles of the factory while an employee was using a crane to stack bundles of steel tubing.

The stack of bundles, which was estimated to weigh 15 tons, collapsed onto the child, killing the child immediately.

An engineer with the Ministry of Labour determined that the use of softwood spacers between the bundles and the use of insufficient numbers of bands to hold the tubes together contributed to the collapse. There may have been other factors as well.

J.M. Lahman Manufacturing Inc. was fined $100,000 for permitting a person under the age of 15 to be in a factory and $50,000 was imposed for failing to ensure that bundles of steel tubing were placed and/or stored in a manner that they could not tip, collapse and/or fall.