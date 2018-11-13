Man armed with knife steals woman’s money, keys at Pembina Highway ATM

Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at a Pembina Highway ATM Monday evening.

Police say the victim, 33, was walking back to her car when a man waiting in a nearby bus shack approached her, armed with knife. He took her money and keys and got into her car.

However, she managed to set off her car’s panic alarm and the man ran away.

The suspect is described as around 6’0″ and clean-shaven with an average build. He was wearing a grey parka with fur around the hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

