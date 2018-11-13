Man arrested in Lindsay, Ont., after men, police officers and a dog assaulted
A man faces several charges following what police in Lindsay, Ont., are calling a violent crime spree including the assault of two men, police officers and a dog.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say on Monday, a man went to a home where he was confronted by the 73-year-old homeowner about an alleged theft that occurred a year ago.
READ MORE: Inmate charged with assault of correctional officer at Millhaven Institution: OPP
“The accused punched the homeowner in the face, causing significant injury that required medical attention,” police stated Tuesday.
A drink was later stolen from a nearby store. Police say a former acquaintance of the suspect was then confronted at a Victoria Avenue North residence.
“The accused assaulted the acquaintance and then kicked a dog at the residence,” police said. “Before leaving the property the accused also damaged a car belonging to the man he assaulted.”
Police located a suspect and arrested him but police say the man “repeatedly kicked and spat” at the investigating police officers.
Jason Tarso, 35, of no fixed address, is charged with:
- Theft under $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Assault
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Cruelty to animals
- Mischief under $5,000
- Failure to comply with conditions of a probation order
- Three counts of assaulting police
Tarso was held in custody and scheduled for a bail hearing in Lindsay court on Tuesday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.