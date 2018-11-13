Crime
November 13, 2018 2:38 pm
Updated: November 13, 2018 2:41 pm

Man arrested in Lindsay, Ont., after men, police officers and a dog assaulted

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
A man faces a number of charges after allegedly assaulting two men, police officers and a dog.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police
A man faces several charges following what police in Lindsay, Ont., are calling a violent crime spree including the assault of two men, police officers and a dog.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say on Monday, a man went to a home where he was confronted by the 73-year-old homeowner about an alleged theft that occurred a year ago.

“The accused punched the homeowner in the face, causing significant injury that required medical attention,” police stated Tuesday.

A drink was later stolen from a nearby store. Police say a former acquaintance of the suspect was then confronted at a Victoria Avenue North residence.

“The accused assaulted the acquaintance and then kicked a dog at the residence,” police said. “Before leaving the property the accused also damaged a car belonging to the man he assaulted.”

Police located a suspect and arrested him but police say the man “repeatedly kicked and spat” at the investigating police officers.

Jason Tarso, 35, of no fixed address, is charged with:

  • Theft under $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Assault
  • Assault causing bodily harm
  • Cruelty to animals
  • Mischief under $5,000
  • Failure to comply with conditions of a probation order
  • Three counts of assaulting police

Tarso was held in custody and scheduled for a bail hearing in Lindsay court on Tuesday.

