Edmonton Oilers search for end of losing streak with Canadiens in town

The Edmonton Oilers will try to end a four-game losing skid Tuesday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens.

The Oilers fell behind 2-0 in all four of those losses.

“You never want to chase in this league,” said winger Zack Kassian. “It’s tough to chase. When you give good players time with the puck and you’re hounding them all night, it’s going to take a lot of you.

“It’s a lot more fun to play with the puck, and that’s what we’re going to try to do tonight.”

The Oilers have been outscored 17-6 during their losing streak. Mikko Koskinen will get the call in goal against the Habs. He’s 3-1 with a .915 save percentage.

“He’s given us some very good games,” said head coach Todd McLellan, who feels Koskinen earned the confidence of his teammates when he won his first start in Nashville on Oct. 27.

The Oilers expected lineup is;

Draisaitl – McDavid – Caggiula

Rieder – Nugent-Hopkins – Chiasson

Lucic – Strome – Rattie

Khaira – Brodziak – Kassian

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Russell

Gravel – Benning

Koskinen

The Oilers and Canadiens are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.