Over $11K worth of drugs, loaded BB guns seized in Guelph arrest

Guelph police say a 28-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after they seized $11,700 worth of drugs and two loaded BB guns.

Police say the suspect was already wanted on several charges when he was recognized by an off-duty police officer on Sunday night at a business on Woodlawn Road.

Officers were called and the man was arrested after a short foot chase, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Police said they found the two loaded BB guns along with crystal meth, cocaine and crack cocaine in a bag they said they seized during the arrest.

The suspect was previously wanted on assault charges, uttering threats, robbery and dangerous driving.

The charges laid after Sunday’s arrest include possession for the purpose of trafficking and carrying a concealed weapon.

