$200-a-month child care arrives in the Okanagan

Low-cost universal child care has arrived in the Okanagan.

The B.C. government said that families at Okanagan College’s Little Scholars are paying no more than $200 a month per child as part of the B.C. government’s universal child care prototype project.

“Okanagan College’s Little Scholars program is one of more than 50 sites chosen to offer low-cost child care to B.C. parents. The program is run by the YMCA of Okanagan, with children encouraged to learn and discover through play,” Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development, said. “This project is a step toward fulfilling our goal to bring universal child care to B.C., and we’re excited to be working with organizations like the YMCA to make life better for families,”

The minister said the funding will allow Okanagan College’s Little Scholars program to offer 51 low-cost licensed child care spaces to parents in Kelowna. In all, parents of around 2,500 children will benefit from the prototype project.

The project is funded by the federal and B.C. governments.