Bill Kelly: Trade deal could be collateral damage in Trump vs. Democrats battle

We’re told that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump had a brief discussion at the armistice memorial the other day, and the nagging issue of steel and aluminum tariffs came up.

The PM told Trump he’d like to see the tariffs lifted before the next G20 gathering, which takes place at the end of this month.

READ MORE: Canada pushing back against U.S. attempts to change text of USMCA deal: official

That’s also when the new USMCA trade deal is supposed to be signed, but there’s a real possibility that neither will happen.

In fact, there’s a strong likelihood that the trade deal and tariff issue could be collateral damage in the soon to be intense battle between Trump and the Democrat-dominated House of Representatives.

WATCH: Trudeau goes on CNN to talk Trump, trust, trade

It’s not that the Democrats have an axe to grind with Canada or Mexico, but they are indicating that they will obstruct and oppose just about every Trump initiative and that puts the trade deal in peril.

Sorry Canada, but as they said in The Godfather, it’s business, not personal.

In fact, with the Republicans still stinging from the results of the midterm elections and the Democrats hoping to increase their recent gains, there’s little to no interest in backing a trade deal that no one seems very enthused about.

That’s not good news for the Canadian economy and not good news for a government heading toward an election in less than a year.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML