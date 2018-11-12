Canada Post’s rotating strikes return to Halifax on Tuesday

Canada Post’s rotating strikes have returned to Halifax as the local unit of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) walked off the job at 8 p.m. AT on Monday.

Postal workers in Halifax, Dartmouth, Bedford, Sackville and areas from Lake Charlotte to Hubbards will be on the picket line, according to a press release sent out Monday.

READ MORE: Canadian postal workers strike could be a long one, according to union official

The first picket lines will go up at the Halifax processing plant at 6175 Almon St. at 8 p.m. AT on Monday.

CUPW, which represents 50,000 postal employees, has been on a rotating strike since Oct. 22.

The group’s demands centre on health and safety concerns, workload, staffing and wages.

WATCH: Rotating Canada Post strikes hit Fredericton processing plant

The strike in Halifax will last for 24 hours, and those who rely on Canada Post could find themselves either forced to turn to other options, like Purolator, or wait an additional amount of time for their package or letter to arrive.