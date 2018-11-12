1 person injured after 2-vehicle crash in Toronto’s financial district

One person suffered minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one of the vehicle’s striking a building in Toronto’s financial district early Monday morning.

First responders received a call around 2:30 a.m. at Bay Street and Adelaide Street.

Sgt. Brett Moore of Traffic Services said a driver in her 20s was involved in a collision and then struck the side of a building at 333 Adelaide Street.

Toronto paramedics said one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Images from the scene show one of the vehicles striking the glass exterior of the Bay Adelaide Centre.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the building is being investigated for impaired driving.

The four occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.