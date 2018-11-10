missing surrey girl
November 10, 2018 9:10 am

Surrey RCMP looking for missing 12 year old girl

By Reporter  CKNW
Aidan Zafreen Dyck's family is concerned for her health as she may not have a jacket or shoes.

Surrey RCMP
Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Aidan Zafreen Dyck was last seen at approximately 4:48 p.m. on Friday, November 9, in the 13400 block of 64 Avenue in Surrey.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Dyck is described as a 12-year-old South Asian female with fair skin. She is five-feet one-inch tall, has a medium build, has brown eyes, and short wavy black hair. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved sweater with a white half zipper with the word “justice” printed along the zipper, black leggings and no shoes.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being considering her age, the cold weather, and lack of a jacket or shoes.

Aidan Zafreen Dyck was last seen Friday afternoon just before 5pm

She is known to frequent various areas within Surrey.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-167788.

