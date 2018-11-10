Surrey RCMP looking for missing 12 year old girl
Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Aidan Zafreen Dyck was last seen at approximately 4:48 p.m. on Friday, November 9, in the 13400 block of 64 Avenue in Surrey.
She has not been seen or heard from since.
Dyck is described as a 12-year-old South Asian female with fair skin. She is five-feet one-inch tall, has a medium build, has brown eyes, and short wavy black hair. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved sweater with a white half zipper with the word “justice” printed along the zipper, black leggings and no shoes.
Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being considering her age, the cold weather, and lack of a jacket or shoes.
She is known to frequent various areas within Surrey.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-167788.
