Traffics restrictions around Mosaic Stadium on Sunday

With the Riders game, Remembrance Day service and the “Our Best to You” craft sale taking place in the same area on Nov. 11, the city will be closing down several streets in the area.

Starting at 11:30 a.m. there will be no vehicle traffic allowed on the 1500, 1600, and 1700 blocks of Elphinstone Street, between Dewdney Avenue and 9th Avenue. Access will be limited to Regina Transit and local residents only. Fans and drivers will find road closures on:

1500 block of Elphinstone Street at Dewdney Avenue;

Princess Street and 9th Avenue

Argyle Street and 9th Avenue;

MacTavish Street and 9th Avenue;

Elphinstone Street and 9th Avenue;

Montague Street and 10th Avenue;

Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street; and

Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street.

Police are asking drivers and pedestrians to follow directions, have patience and be courteous to others on the road.

Also, consider using free public transit or car-pooling to make your travel plans easier.