Period of heavy snow expected for Barrie, Orillia, Midland: Environment Canada

Snow is on the way for the Barrie, Orillia, Midland and Collingwood areas this weekend.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Friday, saying a brief period of heavy snow is likely to hit the area on Saturday morning.

According to the weather agency, the snow is expected to develop over northern Lake Huron and Georgian Bay and will move south across the area on Saturday morning.

Environment Canada says some areas could receive up to 10 centimetres of snow.

Officials are warning residents that the brief, intense snowfall could affect road conditions and visibility.

Additionally, officials say strong westerly wind gusts up to 70 km/h to 80 km/h are expected to develop early Saturday morning.

Environment Canada warns that the strong wind may toss loose objects causing injury or damage. The wind is expected to weaken by Saturday afternoon.