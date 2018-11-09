Old Radio
Those Old Radio Shows – Nov. 16 & 17

Friday, Nov. 16:

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Ep.125 Gray Flannel Armor; Jack Benny – Jack Takes His Song to a Pub
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Song of Songs
Hour 3: Dragnet – The Big Gangster Part 1; Have Gun Will Travel – Homecoming
Hour 4: Gunsmoke – Snakebite; Barry Craig – Murder by Threes

Saturday, Nov. 17:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Ep. 82 Travesty; Life of Riley – Miracle of the Bells
Hour 2: Weird Circle – Evil Eye; The Saint – No Hiding Place
Hour 3: Wild Bill Hickok – Case of the Unlucky Seven; Great Gildersleeve – Leroy Makes Nitro
Hour 4: Dragnet – The Big Gangster Part 2; Lights Out – Profits Unlimited
Hour 5: Dimension X – The Martian Chronicles; Casey, Crime Photographer – The Red Raincoat

 

