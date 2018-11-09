Crime
November 9, 2018 11:11 am

Second arrest made in Peterborough home invasion

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A second man has been arrested in connection to a home invasion in Peterborough on Wednesday night.

Police say a group of men brandishing baseball bats with nails and carrying knives broke into a Bruce Street residence after they were denied entry.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries. Police say the persons involved in the attack know each other.

One man was arrested early Thursday at a residence in Peterborough.

Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, a second arrest was made at a residence in Cavan Monaghan Township, south of Peterborough.

Jarred Alexander Scott, 20, of Stewart Line, of Cavan Monaghan, is charged with:

  • Assault causing bodily harm.
  • Break and enter.
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.
  • Fail to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Thursday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

