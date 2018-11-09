Second arrest made in Peterborough home invasion
A second person has been arrested in connection to a violent home invasion in Peterborough on Wednesday night.
Police say a group of men brandishing baseball bats with nails and carrying knives broke into a Bruce Street residence after they were denied entry.
READ MORE: Arrest made in violent home invasion in Peterborough
A man and a woman were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries. Police say the persons involved in the attack know each other.
One man was arrested early Thursday at a residence in Peterborough.
Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, a second arrest was made at a residence in Cavan Monaghan Township, south of Peterborough.
Jarred Alexander Scott, 20, of Stewart Line, of Cavan Monaghan, is charged with:
- Assault causing bodily harm.
- Break and enter.
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.
- Fail to comply with a probation order.
He was held in custody and appeared in court on Thursday.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.