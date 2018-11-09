First snowfall in Okanagan Valley bottom

Some Okanagan residents woke up to a blanket of snow Friday morning — the first snowfall in the Valley bottom this season.

Global Okanagan meteorologist Peter Quinlan says the wet snow will continue through the morning, ending this afternoon, but it won’t stick around.

“This will be the first snowfall of the season in the valley and it will put a damper on daytime heating, with an afternoon high struggling to get up to three degrees during the day. Thanks to the ground being quite warm, despite the fact that two to four centimetres of snow could fall, most of it will melt on contact with the ground.”

Quilan says accumulations will be most significant on grassy surfaces, which tend to cool down more quickly than other surfaces. And after Friday’s snow, conditions will cool back down below freezing by a few degrees into Saturday morning.