Pioneer Hybrid named title sponsor for 2019 World Men’s Curling Championship

Curling Canada and the host committee for the 2019 World Men’s Curling Championship announced Pioneer Hybrid as the event’s title sponsor on Thursday.

“They’re coming on as our title sponsor and it’s a really great fit,” said Al Cameron with Curling Canada.

“It’s a really great fit — not only for Pioneer Hybrid but for curling in general.”

Officials were excited to announce the new partnership for the upcoming championships, which will be taking place at Enmax Centre from March 30 to April 7, 2019.

Curling has been a popular sport across the prairies for many years and Loralee Orr with Pioneer Hybrid said the company is looking forward to representing southern Alberta’s tie to the sport with this new partnership.

“Curling has a huge connection to rural Canada and to rural western Canada,” said Orr.

“It really made sense to support the growth of the sport that means so much in the place that we do business.”

Officials with Curling Canada added that Pioneer Hybrid’s strong ties to the agriculture sector in the area also helps make it a perfect fit for the event.