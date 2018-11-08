Eskimos sign college QB standout Briscoe

The Edmonton Eskimos on Thursday have signed quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe.

The 25 year-old from Houston, Texas spent two seasons at Sam Houston State after transferring from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Briscoe (6’3, 225 pounds) won the Walter Payton award twice in 2016 and 2017, he set an FCS record in 2016 throwing for 57 touchdowns. That season Brisoe beat out current Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp for the Payton award which given to the best offensive player in Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision.

Overall Briscoe passed for almost 12-thousand yards in 47 games in college throwing for 119 touchowns and 35 interceptions.

He recently attended the training camp of the Pittsburgh Steelers.