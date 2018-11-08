Saskatoon weather outlook: -30 wind chills, risk of frostbite Friday

-30 wind chills with the risk of frostbite Friday morning.

Saskatoon forecast

Thursday

-22 is what it felt like with wind chill for much of Thursday morning in Saskatoon after temperatures plunged back to -16 to start the day.

Some light snow showers stuck around into the early portion of the day before sunshine began to break through later in the morning as we warmed up to -13.

-21 is what it feels like with wind chill right now in Saskatoon https://t.co/59gSo6BAJm #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/sDJZJ5F7NN — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 8, 2018

It could always be colder…-34 is what it felt like with wind chill this morning in Key Lake! https://t.co/59gSo6BAJm #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/zuzUmYk53L — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 8, 2018

Beautiful sunshine in Saskatoon on this Thursday morning, but it's cold – currently sitting at -13! https://t.co/59gSo6BAJm #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/SGbKnJzfq6 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 8, 2018

Sunshine increases even further during the afternoon as we climb up to an afternoon high around -10 degrees or so, which will feel as warm as -18 with wind chill.

Thursday night

The coldest night in seven months rolls in Thursday night under mostly clear skies as an arctic high drops in and knocks temperatures back into the -20s for the first time since April 7.

Friday

-30 is what it’ll feel like as you head out the door Friday morning, so be sure to bundle up as you head out for the day as there is a risk of frostbite as skin can freeze in as little as 10 minutes in -30 wind chills.

The cold will come with beautiful blue skies and sunshine to start the day before the next system builds back in clouds midday with southerly wind gusts up to 50 km/h helping heat us up to around -7 C.

It’ll still feel like the -20s with wind chill throughout much of the day before moderating into the evening as snow pushes in across the region with the system.

Remembrance Day long weekend

Snow continues into Saturday with total of 2 to 4 centimetres possible before easing by evening as the system slides out after we warm up to an afternoon high in mid-minus single digits.

Remembrance Day Sunday is shaping up to sit under partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures starting out in the mid-minus teens before warming up toward minus single digits in the afternoon.

Partly to mostly sunny skies return for holiday Monday with temperatures hopping up into single digits after another chilly start.

Work week outlook

Warmer weather is slated to slide in for the second work week of November with daytime highs climbing back into mid-single digits with more clouds and a chance of flurries at times.

Jorden Olson took the November 8 Your Saskatchewan photo in Saskatoon:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.