Remembrance Day 2018: What’s happening in Guelph

Several ceremonies will be happening in Guelph on Sunday for Remembrance Day as Canada marks 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Remembrance Day is especially meaningful in the Royal City — the hometown of Lt-Col. John McCrae, a First World War veteran and author of the iconic war memorial poem In Flanders Field.

Here’s a list of events and initiatives planned throughout the city to remember the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for Canada.

Sleeman Centre

This is Guelph’s largest Remembrance Day service, hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Colonel John McCrae Memorial Branch 234 and Ladies Auxiliary.

Doors will open at 9 a.m. with the ceremony beginning at 10 a.m.

It will be followed by a parade from Sleeman Centre to the Cenotaph on Wyndham Street and then on to St. George’s Square.

Drivers should avoid the downtown area on Sunday as there will be several road closures on the parade route.

McCrae House

The day will begin with a sunrise piping in McCrae Memorial Gardens at 6 a.m.

Guelph Museums said the performance by the Guelph Pipe Band is part of an international initiative, organized by the National Piping Centre of Scotland, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice in 1918 that ended the First World War.

A remembrance service will be held at 9 a.m. before the service at the Sleeman Centre.

Guelph Central Station

A brief ceremony and laying of wreaths will be held at the held the Cross of Sacrifice at 9:30 a.m.

It’s hosted by the International Order of Daughters of the Empire.

Woodlawn Memorial Park

The outdoor service is hosted by the park and held in the veterans’ area, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

St. George’s Anglican Church

The church on Woolwich Street will ring the bells at 5 p.m. as part of nationwide commemorative bell ringing ceremony to the mark the 100th anniversary of the Armistice.

As part of the Bells of Peace, the bells will ring 100 times to honour the sacrifices of Canadians who served in the First World War.

Guelph Transit

At 11 a.m., all Guelph Transit buses will stop at safe points on each route and pause for two minutes to honour Canada’s veterans.

Transit is offering extended Legion service as the Route 4 York Road bus will stop in the Royal Canadian Legion’s parking lot from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

The city offers an annual transit and parking pass for Guelph veterans that provides free access to buses and select lots in the city.

City of Guelph

All flags at city-run facilities will be flown at half-mast on Remembrance Day.

Guelph’s fire and emergency services staff will participate in ceremonies at McCrae House, the Sleeman Centre and the Woodlawn Memorial Park.