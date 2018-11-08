WRHA announces $3.2M for more neonatal nurses

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has announced $3.2 million in funding for additional neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) resources.

The St. Boniface and Health Sciences Centre hospitals will be given the money to help address the continued increase in patient volumes.

“Our government has recognized the increasing pressure on the NICU and we are responding to the concerns raised by nurses with substantial measures that will make a real difference,” said Cameron Friesen, Minister of Health.

The WRHA says there has been a 12 per cent increase in the demand for NICU beds.

The money will go towards hiring 30 new NICU nurses, as well as adding 11 new beds for newborns.

They say the jobs are expected to be posted soon.

