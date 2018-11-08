Hamilton woman missing since July

Hamilton police are searching for a 29-year-old woman who was last seen on July 11.

Monica Chisar was last seen in the area of Barton Street East and Parkdale Avenue. Her family reported her missing in late September.

Police say Chisar has gone missing before but usually checks in with her family on social media.

Chisar is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. She has green eyes and shoulder-length reddish-brown hair.

Chisar has a small star tattoo on the left side of her neck, a crown on her left wrist, and the words “Ethan” and “I love my daddy FC” tattooed on her upper back.

Police are asking the public to call 905-546-3833 with any information related to the disappearance.