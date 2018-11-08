Canada
November 8, 2018 8:01 am

Expectant mothers in Flin Flon forced to find new hospital to give birth

By Writer/Producer  Global News

Pregnant women in Flin Flon will have to plan for an alternative hospital to give birth.

Expectant mothers living in Flin Flon will need to look for a different hospital to give birth starting Nov. 18.

The Northern Health Region Authority says it will be suspending baby delivery services at Flin Flon hospital due to a staffing shortage.

“This was not an easy decision, but it was nonetheless a very necessary one in the interest of the safety of the patients we serve,” said Helga Bryant, chief executive officer of the Northern Regional Health Authority (NHRA).

The NHRA says the hospital has only been staffed 50 per cent of the time after the one full-time obstetrician left last year.

They say this has affected the reliability, predictability and sustainability of the service.

Expectant mothers are asked to contact their care provider to develop alternate plans for delivery.

