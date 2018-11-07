Foul play not suspected in Brant County train fatality

Police have wrapped up their investigation into a fatal train accident in Brant County.

Ontario Provincial Police, County of Brant Fire Department, Brant County Ambulance Services and CN Police Service were called to the railway tracks near Powerline Road for a report of a collision around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators determined that a Via Rail train carrying about 300 people was travelling eastbound when the train collided with a pedestrian on the tracks.

READ MORE: 3 fatalities, over 100 transported to hospital in Amtrak train derailment: Officials

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the incident is not suspicious and no foul play is suspected.