Twitter debate about Alberta health-care provider misconduct legislation

A social media debate Tuesday centred around legislation that would see doctors and health-care providers face a minimum five-year licence suspension for sexually abusing patients.

If passed, An Act to Protect Patients will require Alberta’s regulatory colleges to cancel health professionals’ practice permits in cases of sexual abuse and suspend them in instances of sexual misconduct.

Additionally, Bill 21 will require a list of health professionals’ discipline history for sexual abuse and misconduct to be posted online and will require funding for treatment and counselling for victims.

“Women, and all Albertans, deserve to feel safe when they put their trust in health-care professionals,” Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said in a statement last week.

“For too long, Albertans were left in the dark about disciplinary histories, as we continued to hear disturbing stories of offending professionals being allowed to practice again.”

However, United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney said the bill does not go far enough.

Disappointing. The NDP just voted to allow doctors who have their license suspended for sexual misconduct to be able to practice medicine again after just 5 years. Why should someone who violated such a sacred trust ever be allowed to practice medicine again? — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) November 6, 2018

Former NHL player and sexual abuse survivor Theo Fleury agreed with Kenney.

Sexual abuse is a living murder!!!! We are never the same after. Shame on our govt for voting this in. Socialist ideology though par for the course. — Theo Fleury (@TheoFleury14) November 7, 2018

But Calgary MLA Karen McPherson noted the new bill is a step in the right direction, as there was no legislated minimum previously. McPherson, who left the NDP government in 2017 to sit as an independent, introduced an amendment last week to change the legislation to a lifetime ban but it was voted down.

Unfortunately Mr Fleury has blocked me but I’ve seen a screen shot. For accuracy – there was no legislated minimum prior to this; it’s not right, but it’s a start. I intro’ed an amendment to change it to a lifetime ban last week. 1/x #ableg #abpoli — Karen McPherson 🇨🇦 (@MLA_Karen) November 7, 2018

That was voted down by the govt. The bill is more strict than most but not appropriate for the severity of the offense. A medical professional should understand they’re giving up their career when they sexually assault a patient and break that trust. 2/x — Karen McPherson 🇨🇦 (@MLA_Karen) November 7, 2018

I understand the impact of sexual assault because for 7 years I was molested by a family “friend”. It’s this experience that informs my advocacy in the legislature. We have the opportunity & responsibility to demonstrate our complete condemnation for sexual assault 4/x — Karen McPherson 🇨🇦 (@MLA_Karen) November 7, 2018

(Oops that was 3!) All legislation,

where it applies to sexual assault, should reflect our intolerance of this offence. It’s disappointing the govt has voted down numerous amendments that demonstrate support of sexual assault survivors #abpoli #ableg 4/4 — Karen McPherson 🇨🇦 (@MLA_Karen) November 7, 2018

If a complaint is lodged, the health provider and the complainant would go before a tribunal, and the threshold standard of proof will be on a balance of probabilities, less onerous than the criminal court’s standard of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Appeals from either side would be heard by Alberta’s Court of Appeal.

If Bill 21 is passed, Alberta will become the second province, after Ontario, to pass legislation that enforces a minimum penalty for health professionals convicted of sexual abuse or sexual misconduct.

The new rules would take effect in April and cover 100,000 health professionals, including family doctors, nurses, psychologists, psychiatrists, surgeons, pharmacists, X-ray technologists, dentists, physiotherapists and chiropractors.

