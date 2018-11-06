$10K in tools stolen from industrial business in Vernon

Police are asking for public assistance in helping solve a crime that took place in Vernon early Monday.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, an industrial business in the 200 block of 18th Avenue was broken into between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Police say the suspect, or suspects, gained entry through a fence, where utility trailers became the main target.

Tools stolen in this particular incident, include, but are not limited to, numerous drills, saws and levels that are from the Makita, Milwaukee and Dewalt brands. The approximate loss was pegged at $10,000.

“Incidents such as this are very disheartening for local business owners who rely on these tools to provide trades to the community,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “The RCMP is now focused on the investigations revolving around the recent spike in tool thefts. However, (police) are appealing to the public for any information regarding the sale of stolen tools or information regarding the thefts themselves.”

Police added that if you’re offered the chance to buy new tools at discounted rates, and if it’s not from a legitimate business, odds are the tools are stolen. Further, police said it’s a crime to purchase an item if you believe it is stolen property.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or recent thefts is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.