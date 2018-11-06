Justin Timberlake postpones Vancouver concerts

If you were planning to see Justin Timberlake light up Rogers Arena this week, you may be “crying a river.”

According to Live Nation, the pop superstar has postponed his Nov. 8 and 9 performances in Vancouver due to bruised vocal cords.

The concerts have been rescheduled to Feb. 14 and 15, 2019.

Timberlake has also postponed shows in other cities such as Edmonton and New York.

Live Nation says tickets for the original shows will be honoured at the door for the respective dates.