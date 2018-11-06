Auditor General’s audits target alleged fraudulent, unethical government behaviour

Manitoba’s Auditor General has released a report investigating three government organizations for allegations of fraud and other illegal or unethical conduct.

Norm Ricard’s forensic audits are focused on Pharmacare, the Department of Sustainable Development, and the Rural Municipality of De Salaberry.

The Pharmacare audit centered around a former employee who processed more than $236,000 in suspicious payments over a number of years, said Ricard. The report found the employee was able to successfully do this because of gaps in internal controls, and recommended that Manitoba Health forward the findings to Civil Legal Services.

The second audit found irregularities at the Department of Sustainable Development’s district office in Thompson. The report found that the office – which sells hunting licenses, angling licenses, provincial park passes, and more – had irregularities that suggested money was misappropriated.

“The findings in this report highlight what can occur in weak control environments and why risk assessments – and more specifically fraud exposure evaluations– are so very important,” said Ricard.

The third audit investigated five allegations of financial irregularities in the RM of De Salaberry. The audit found that over a four-year period, $33,000 in unsupported credit card transactions were made. There was also uncertainty over whether donations at a fundraising event were deposited.

Ricard said Manitobans – especially public servants – should call the Auditor General’s confidential citizen concerns line at 204-945-2169 if they suspect fraud or financial mismanagement in the provincial government.

“We are interested in what you have to say,” he said. “All allegations or concerns received will be given serious consideration for further audit or investigatory work.”

