Oshawa man charged with sexual offences involving youth in Northumberland County
An Oshawa man faces multiple counts of sexual offences involving a youth.
On Monday, Northumberland OPP laid charges following an investigation into alleged sexual offences against a minor.
Police arrested and charged a 62-year-old man with two counts each of sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, sexual exploitation and sexual interference.
The man was held for a bail hearing in Cobourg on Tuesday.
OPP are not releasing the name of the accused to protect the identity of the alleged victim.
