Long vacant Vernon Woolworths’ building getting new tenant

Services Canada has leased one the units in the former Woolworths’ building on Vernon’s main street.

The former retail space at the corner of 30 Avenue and 33 Street has stood empty for years, but the intention now is to subdivide the space and find six tenants to move in.

A city demolition permit has been issued for the building, but real estate agent Ken McCluskey said that permit is to allow renovations, not the destruction of the building.

Real estate agents are trying to find tenants to lease the remainder of the space.

The lease listing for the property says that renovations are scheduled and the site will be available for lease as of February 2019.

The building is owned by a real estate holding company in the Lower Mainland.