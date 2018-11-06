Police investigating after tools stolen from garage in Alcona

Police are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen from a garage in Alcona.

According to South Simcoe police, on Monday officers were called to a home in the Innisfil Beach Road and Jans Boulevard area after receiving a report of a theft.

Police say the victim told officers that sometime between 10 p.m., on Sunday, and 5:30 a.m. on Monday, thousands of dollars worth of tools had been stolen from his garage.

The victim told police he had left the garage door open all night.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).