Final chapter in completing Prince Albert’s Rotary Trail

Husky Energy will donate $350,000 towards completing a trail in Saskatchewan that played a role during a water-supply crisis.

The Rotary Trail in Prince Albert was used as a route for a temporary water line that was needed when a Husky Energy pipeline on the North Saskatchewan River spilled two years ago and forced the city to shut its water-supply intakes.

READ MORE: Prince Albert gets $5M from Husky for oil spill cleanup

Rotary Club trail committee chair Dave Fischl said the donation will bring the club’s vision to completion.

“Fifteen years ago we saw the vision of trail that went around the city,” Fischl said in a statement.

“As the final chapter of this project comes to a close, I can see that the best things are worth waiting for.”

Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne said Monday the donation is part of a three-year partnership for community enhancement projects with Husky.

READ MORE: Prince Albert Immigration Hall designated Provincial Heritage Property

The trail links the city’s parks system and when complete, will run approximately 23 kilometres around the city’s perimeter.

The 10-foot wide asphalt bi-directional pathway is accessible to walkers, joggers, cyclists, inline skaters, skateboarders, and people who use wheelchairs.

On Tuesday, Dionne said Husky will make a donation to replace the paddling pool at Kinsmen Park with a state of the art spray park.

– With files from the Canadian Press