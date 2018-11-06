Winds as high as 100 km/h expected in Kingston and Belleville areas

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for parts of southern and eastern Ontario on Tuesday, including the Kingston and Belleville areas.

For Kingston and the Prince Edward County, winds as high as 100 km/h are expected, whereas in the Belleville, Quinte and Northumberland, winds will reach closer to 80 km/h.

The extreme weather is supposed to hit sometime Tuesday afternoon and last until Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada said the winds may cause damage to roof shingles and windows, and warned people to watch for loose objects that may be tossed by the wind.

The environmental authority also warned that high winds speeds may alter driving conditions.

