Scott Thompson: Beer, joints and the CFL

I must admit my first reaction to seeing a CFL football player guzzle a beer as part of a touchdown celebration made me laugh.

That was soon followed by, I’m guessing some may not find that a positive role model.

Or was it when the player smashed the foaming can into his head afterwards, like John Belushi in Animal House?

That’s what Ottawa Redblack Jon Gott did in his team’s shellacking of the Toronto Argonauts last Friday.

However, the league was not impressed and wanted to make sure everyone knows the new rules.

The CFL’s celebration policy, which has now been updated twice this year, says the use of drugs or alcohol ( or mimicking such) is forbidden.

Some cried foul. What about auto racers after a win or championship teams in a locker room?

True, but that is after the event is over, not while still in progress.

Can you imagine the belch on the bench afterwards? Bet he did, darn near, the whole alphabet!

What if he had lit up a joint instead?

Oh no, never mind. Stadiums are smoke-free environments in Canada, that would never happen.

