Bowman appoints new EPC, names first-time councillors to deputy roles

Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman is starting off his second term by appointing a new Executive Policy Committee (EPC).

Bowman said he met with each newly-elected councillor after the election to discuss priorities for the city, and determine the best fit for his new EPC.

“A critical part of being an effective EPC member is being willing to build a unified city rather than focusing on regional divisions and differences,” said Bowman.

“We can’t be city builders if we tear each other down.”

READ MORE: Ousted EPC councillor critical of City Hall process

Bowman’s new EPC includes the following councillors chairing these standing committees:

Matt Allard (St. Boniface): Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works

Scott Gillingham (St. James): Finance

Cindy Gilroy (Daniel McIntyre): Water and Waste, Riverbank Management and the Environment

Brian Mayes (St. Vital): Property and Development, Heritage and Downtown Development

John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry): Innovation

Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry): Protection, Community Services and Parks

Markus Chambers, newly-elected councillor for St. Norbert-Seine River, made history as Winnipeg’s first councillor of Afro-Caribbean descent. He set another first Monday with his appointment as Bowman’s deputy mayor.

READ MORE: Decision 2018: The new faces and names of Winnipeg City Council

Point Douglas councillor-elect Vivian Santos has been appointed acting deputy mayor.

“These positions play an important role in representing our city as well as council,” said Bowman. “I look forward to working with Markus and Vivian to continue building pride in our city, as well as promoting our city as an international leader for human rights.”

Further appointments to various city agencies, boards and commissions will be made at a council meeting later in November. The roles of speaker and deputy speaker will be decided at Tuesday’s inaugural meeting of the new council.