Paquette pots pair to lead Peterborough Petes past Frontenacs in Kingston

Chris Paquette scored twice as the Peterborough Petes edged the host Frontenacs in Kingston 4-3 on Friday night.

The Petes improve to 11-7 on the season, to sit in a three-way tie for second place in the Ontario Hockey League’s Eastern Conference alongside the Mississauga Steelheads and Niagara IceDogs but the Petes have a game in hand. The Petes are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Max Grondin scored his first goal as a Pete while Cole Fraser netted his third of the season in the win. Declan Chisholm and Nick Isaacson each earned two assists.

Hunter Jones stopped 24 of 27 shots.

The Petes’ next game is a rare Tuesday night showdown as they host the Kitchener Rangers at the Peterborough Memorial Centre at 7:05 p.m.