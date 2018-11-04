RCMP investigate fatal collision near Redwater on Saturday

A 24-year-old man has died following a collision near Redwater on Saturday evening.

Police said a northbound pickup truck collided with a westbound SUV near Range Road 224 and Township Road 570 in Sturgeon County around 6:15 p.m.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene. Police said two others in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

RCMP also said two occupants in the truck were treated for minor injuries

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but RCMP said it appears the driver of the SUV failed to obey a stop sign at an intersection.

Traffic in the area was diverted for several hours.