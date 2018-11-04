Man in custody after ‘lengthy’ morning pursuit ends in crash: Edmonton police

Edmonton police are investigating after a chase took them across the city Sunday morning.

Officers spotted a Nissan in the area of Whitemud Drive and Fox Drive, when the driver fled the scene. Though Staff Sgt. Darryl Fox wasn’t clear on what prompted officers to try to stop the vehicle, he said they were taken on a “lengthy” chase.

“The driving pattern of the suspect vehicle was extremely erratic and dangerous to the public,” Fox said, “which is why we continued to pursue the vehicle.

“It’s very fortunate that the traffic [level] was very low. The risk to the public was not as great, which is always what we look for.”

The pursuit came to an end on 91 Street just north of 23 Avenue, when the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed. At that point, Fox says, officers used their Tasers to bring the situation under control.

“At the termination point the subject did produce a knife and was aggressive towards police,” Fox said.

Fox added they are “looking after” the members that were forced to use their “CEWs,” an acronym meaning conducted energy weapons or Tasers.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, but not further information related to any charges was provided as the investigation is in its early stages.

Police did say that no one was injured in the incident and they were able to reopen 91 Street shortly after 8:00 a.m.